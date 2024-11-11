Innovations for Climate Change / Dissecting Election Results / Boxing in Oakland

UC Berkeley Professor of Chemistry Omar Yaghi tells us about a newly developed carbon-capturing material that has the potential to transform how we address climate change.

Then, we break down local election results and discuss what they tell us about the priorities and concerns of Bay Area residents with San Francisco Chronicle opinion columnist and editorial writer, Emily Hoeven.

And finally, we talk with Rae Black of Oakland’s For the Win Boxing, a boxing gym that offers professional coaching for women and non-binary people who want to pursue “the sweet science” of boxing.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Fred Pitts

Producers: Chris Nooney, Heather Hughes

