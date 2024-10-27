© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Local Sports Update / CA Proposition 4 / SF International Hip Hop Dance Fest

By Katie Colley
Published October 27, 2024 at 7:50 PM PDT

State of the Bay gives you on update on our favorite local sports teams. And we dig into Prop 4, the $10 Billion Bond for Climate Change. Plus, we hear about the upcoming SF International Hip Hop Dance Fest.

First up, local sports journalist Steve Berman from The Athletic updates us on the Niners, Warriors and other Bay area sports teams.
Then, we dig into CA Prop 4, the $10 billion bond to fight climate change with a panel of experts. Is it worth your vote? Tune in and decide for yourself. Guests: Ari Platcha from Sacramento Bee; Sarah Atkinson from SPUR; and Allison Chan from Save the Bay.
We also hear from celebrated local dancer and choreographer Micaya about the 26th annual SF International Hip Hop Dance Fest.

Host: Ethan Elkind
Producer: Katie Colley

State of the Bay 2024 ElectionsSports
Katie Colley
