Local Sports Update / CA Proposition 4 / SF International Hip Hop Dance Fest

First up, local sports journalist Steve Berman from The Athletic updates us on the Niners, Warriors and other Bay area sports teams.

Then, we dig into CA Prop 4, the $10 billion bond to fight climate change with a panel of experts. Is it worth your vote? Tune in and decide for yourself. Guests: Ari Platcha from Sacramento Bee; Sarah Atkinson from SPUR; and Allison Chan from Save the Bay.

We also hear from celebrated local dancer and choreographer Micaya about the 26th annual SF International Hip Hop Dance Fest.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producer: Katie Colley