Sonoma's Controversial Measure J / Restoring Our Atmosphere with Stanford's Rob Jackson / Elon Musk and Twitter's Transformation

We’re exploring Sonoma County's Measure J with Phil Barber, staff writer with The Press Democrat. This contentious initiative could reshape the county's environmental and economic future. What do farmers and residents stand to gain or lose?

We’ll also hear from Stanford climate scientist Rob Jackson about his new book, Into the Clear Blue Sky: The Path to Restoring Our Atmosphere, and the reasons he remains hopeful despite the climate crisis.

Later, we'll talk with New York Times reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac, co-authors of Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter. What has Musk's takeover meant for free speech and the future of social media?

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Anne Harper

