SFUSD Struggles / California's Housing Affordability Crisis / Naturalist & Writer Obi Kaufmann

Jill Tucker, education reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle, helps us unpack the recent chaos at the San Francisco Unified School District.

We delve into the Bay Area’s persistent struggle to provide enough affordable homes for its residents with Chris Elmendorf, housing professor at UC Davis School of Law and Ben Metcalf, managing director of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley. Will new housing laws help? Can CA’s experience inform national policy?

Artist, author and naturalist Obi Kaufmann shares details about his latest book, "The State of Fire: Why California Burns.”

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney and Katie Colley