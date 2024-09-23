Preparing for Fire Season / SF Ballot Measure Prop D / Author Caroline Paul

State of the Bay talks to Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildfire Resilience Lisa Lien-Mager and she shares what to expect this fire season and how California is building more fire resistant forests.

We hear from both sides of Prop D which aims to eliminate half of San Francisco's city commissions. TogetherSF Action, who wrote Prop D, will share why they think Prop D is needed. And city commissioner Christin Evans with Real Reform SF will share why she is against Prop D (and for Prop E). Listen in to help you decide how you will vote!

Local author Caroline Paul discuses her book “Tough Broad” about how outdoor adventure benefits women as they age.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Katie Colley and Chris Nooney