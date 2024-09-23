© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Preparing for Fire Season / SF Ballot Measure Prop D / Author Caroline Paul

By Katie Colley
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:15 AM PDT

State of the Bay talks to Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildfire Resilience Lisa Lien-Mager. And we hear from both sides of Prop D which aims to eliminate half of San Francisco's city commissions. Plus, local author Caroline Paul discusses her new book "Tough Broads".

State of the Bay talks to Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildfire Resilience Lisa Lien-Mager and she shares what to expect this fire season and how California is building more fire resistant forests.

We hear from both sides of Prop D which aims to eliminate half of San Francisco's city commissions. TogetherSF Action, who wrote Prop D, will share why they think Prop D is needed. And city commissioner Christin Evans with Real Reform SF will share why she is against Prop D (and for Prop E). Listen in to help you decide how you will vote!

Local author Caroline Paul discuses her book “Tough Broad” about how outdoor adventure benefits women as they age.

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Katie Colley and Chris Nooney

