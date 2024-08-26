San Francisco Sues Makers of AI-Generated ‘Deepfake’ Pornography / Making the Case for Civic Education / Sean Dorsey Dance Company

Is an education in civics essential in shaping our understanding of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship? Tonight, we're exploring the role of civic education in preparing our youth for the challenges they encounter on college campuses and beyond.

Guests:

Dan Edelstein, faculty director of the civic, liberal and global education program, Stanford University

Emma Humphries, chief education officer, iCivics

We’ll also hear about San Francisco's bold legal stand against some of the websites that host and create nonconsensual deepfake pornography.

Guest:

Yvonne Meré, chief deputy city attorney, San Francisco

And we sit down with Sean Dorsey, the Emmy-winning transgender choreographer and founder of the Sean Dorsey Dance Company.

Resources:

City Attorney sues most-visited websites that create nonconsensual deepfake pornography

New York Times: By Abandoning Civics, Colleges Helped Create the Culture Wars

Trans Legislation Tracker: 2024 Anti-Trans Bills Tracker

Info/tickets for Sean Dorsey Dance's 20th Anniversary Home Season

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Katie Colley