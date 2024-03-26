© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

California Seeks to Address the Needs of the LGBTQIA+ Community as They Age

By Chris Nooney
Published March 26, 2024 at 7:40 AM PDT
Adobe Stock Image

A survey for LGBTQIA+ people over 50 will help the state address the needs of this community as they age

What does it mean to grow old in California when you are LGBTQIA+? We’ll discuss a California survey designed to understand and address the needs of this community as they age with Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging and Openhouse Executive Director Kathleen Sullivan.
This segment was produced with the support of a Journalists in Aging Fellowship from the Journalists Network on Generations, the Gerontological Society of America and the Archstone Foundation.

Link to Survey: Survey of LGBTQIA+ Older Adults in California: From Challenges to Resilience

Tags
State of the Bay LGBTQ
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney