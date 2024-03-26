California Seeks to Address the Needs of the LGBTQIA+ Community as They Age

What does it mean to grow old in California when you are LGBTQIA+? We’ll discuss a California survey designed to understand and address the needs of this community as they age with Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging and Openhouse Executive Director Kathleen Sullivan.

This segment was produced with the support of a Journalists in Aging Fellowship from the Journalists Network on Generations, the Gerontological Society of America and the Archstone Foundation.

Link to Survey: Survey of LGBTQIA+ Older Adults in California: From Challenges to Resilience