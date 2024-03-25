Sacred Native American Site Saved / Understanding the Needs of CA's Aging LGBTQIA+ Community / Frameline Film Festival

First, we’ll sit down with Corrina Gould of the Sogorea Te' Land Trust to learn about a historic agreement that will transfer a sacred Native American site in Berkeley back to the Ohlone people.

Then, we’ll discuss a California survey designed to understand and address the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community as they age with Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging and Openhouse Executive Director Kathleen Sullivan.

This segment was produced with the support of a Journalists in Aging Fellowship from the Journalists Network on Generations, the Gerontological Society of America and the Archstone Foundation.

Link to Survey: Survey of LGBTQIA+ Older Adults in California: From Challenges to Resilience

Finally, we’ll meet Allegra Madsen, the new Executive Director of the Frameline film festival which celebrates queer storytelling.

Producers: Katie Colley and Chris Nooney

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won

