SF & Oakland School Closures / The Science of Aging / Rancho Obi-Wan

Both San Francisco and Oakland will likely have to close public schools in the coming years. We’ll sit down with San Francisco Chronicle education reporter Jill Tucker to discuss why that is and what it will mean for local families.

And, we’ll sit down with Dr. Eric Verdin, President and CEO of the Bay Area’s Buck Institute for Research on Aging, to learn about the science behind aging. Hear how he and others are working to tackle age-related diseases and ensure we can all live longer, healthier lives.

This segment was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations and The Archstone Foundation.

Plus, we’ll visit the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia at the museum Rancho Obi-Wan.

Producers: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts

