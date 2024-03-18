© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

SF & Oakland School Closures / The Science of Aging / Rancho Obi-Wan

By Chris Nooney
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Scientist at work inside a lab at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging
Richard Morgenstein
/
Buck Institute for Research on Aging
Scientist at work inside a lab at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

We’ll sit down with the head of the Bay Area’s Buck Institute to learn about their research to end the threat of age-related disease and help people live better longer. We'll also hear an update on possible school closures in both Oakland and San Francisco. And we'll visit Rancho Obi-Wan.

Both San Francisco and Oakland will likely have to close public schools in the coming years. We’ll sit down with San Francisco Chronicle education reporter Jill Tucker to discuss why that is and what it will mean for local families.

And, we’ll sit down with Dr. Eric Verdin, President and CEO of the Bay Area’s Buck Institute for Research on Aging, to learn about the science behind aging. Hear how he and others are working to tackle age-related diseases and ensure we can all live longer, healthier lives.
This segment was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations and The Archstone Foundation.

Plus, we’ll visit the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia at the museum Rancho Obi-Wan.

Producers: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad
Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts

Chris Nooney
