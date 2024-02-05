Treating Drug Addiction & Preventing Overdoses in San Francisco / Rancho-Obi Wan

2023 was San Francisco's deadliest year on record for drug overdoses. More than 800 residents lost their lives to accidental overdoses last year, and nearly 80% of those deaths were linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Tonight, a panel of experts will discuss what should be done to address addiction and prevent more loss of life in our city.

Guests:

Vitka Eisen, president and CEO, HealthRIGHT 360

Kevin Fagan, reporter, The San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Anna Lembke, professor of psychiatry, Stanford University School of Medicine; chief, Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic; author, Drug Dealer, MD – How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It’s So Hard to Stop and Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence

We'll also learn about Rancho-Obi Wan, the largest Star Wars memorabilia collection in the country, from the collector Steve Sansweet.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad, Heather Hughes