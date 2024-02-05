© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Treating Drug Addiction & Preventing Overdoses in San Francisco / Rancho-Obi Wan

Published February 5, 2024 at 3:30 AM PST
Fentanyl pills
Fentanyl pills

2023 was San Francisco's deadliest year on record for drug overdoses. More than 800 residents lost their lives to accidental overdoses last year, and nearly 80% of those deaths were linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Tonight, a panel of experts will discuss what should be done to address addiction and prevent more loss of life in our city.

Guests:

Vitka Eisen, president and CEO, HealthRIGHT 360

Kevin Fagan, reporter, The San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Anna Lembke, professor of psychiatry, Stanford University School of Medicine; chief, Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic; author, Drug Dealer, MD – How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It’s So Hard to Stop and Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence

We'll also learn about Rancho-Obi Wan, the largest Star Wars memorabilia collection in the country, from the collector Steve Sansweet.

Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad, Heather Hughes

State of the Bay Law & JusticeHousing & Homelessness