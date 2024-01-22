Keeping Baseball Alive in Oakland / Impact of Planned Fillmore Safeway Closure / Willard Harris is Going Strong at Age 104

Fans are determined to keep major league baseball alive in Oakland. Instead of the A’s, Oakland fans may soon be rooting for the B’s! Guests: Bryan Carmel, Ballers co-founder and chief experience officer and Jorge Leon, president of the Oakland 68’s

And, earlier this month, Safeway abruptly announced that in March it would close its store located on Webster Street in San Francisco’s Fillmore district. What will the closure of the neighborhood's only full-service grocery store mean for the community, with its history of redlining and gentrification? Guests: San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston and long-time Fillmore resident Pia Harris.

Finally, we’ll meet Willard Harris, who's going strong at age 104. What can her story tell us about how to age well?

This segment was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations and The Archstone Foundation.

Producer: Chris Nooney

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Sarah Ladipo Manyika

