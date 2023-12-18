UN Climate Conference / The Future of Bay Area Refineries / Coit Tower Murals

First, we’ll talk with Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, representing California's 16th Assembly District, about the role of California and the Bay Area in this year’s United Nations Climate Conference - COP 28.

Then, we’ll look at how the agreement reached at COP 28 to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels might mean for Bay Area refineries.

Guests:

Ann Alexander, senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council

Greg Karras, independent consultant, senior scientist for Communities for a Better Environment and author of “Decommissioning California Refineries: Climate and Health Paths in an Oil State.”

Plus, we'll take a tour through the WPA murals at San Francisco’s Coit Tower with Charlie Goldman.

Host: Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts

Producers: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad

Additional Resources:

DECOMMISSIONING CALIFORNIA REFINERIES: Climate and Health Paths in an Oil State

