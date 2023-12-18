UN Climate Conference / The Future of Bay Area Refineries / Coit Tower Murals
We'll discuss California's role at COP 28 and dig into what the agreement to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels might mean for Bay Area refineries. Plus, we’ll take a tour through the WPA murals of Coit Tower.
First, we’ll talk with Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, representing California's 16th Assembly District, about the role of California and the Bay Area in this year’s United Nations Climate Conference - COP 28.
Then, we’ll look at how the agreement reached at COP 28 to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels might mean for Bay Area refineries.
Guests:
Ann Alexander, senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council
Greg Karras, independent consultant, senior scientist for Communities for a Better Environment and author of “Decommissioning California Refineries: Climate and Health Paths in an Oil State.”
Plus, we'll take a tour through the WPA murals at San Francisco’s Coit Tower with Charlie Goldman.
Host: Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts
Producers: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad
Additional Resources:
DECOMMISSIONING CALIFORNIA REFINERIES: Climate and Health Paths in an Oil State