Is SF government to Blame for our City’s Problems / SFBATCO Supports Diversity and Innovation in Local Theater
We'll discuss proposals to reform SF government in order to address some of our city's most challenging problems and then we'll sit down with leaders of SFBATCO to hear about their efforts to bring diversity and innovation to Bay Area theater.
First, we'll do a deep dive into San Francisco government. We’ll look at what’s working, what’s not, and what might change to address some of the problems our city is facing.
Guests:
Kanishka Cheng, founder and executive director of the non-profit, TogetherSF
Sharky Laguana, CEO of Bandago, former president of the San Francisco Small Business Commission and current member of the SF Homeless Oversight Commission
Jason McDaniel, associate professor of Political Science at San Francisco State University
Then, we'll learn about the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) and their efforts to bring diversity and innovation to Bay Area theater.
Guests:
Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., co-founder and artistic director of SFBATCO
Adam Maggio, managing director of SFBATCO
Additional Resources:
TogetherSF/ Rose Institute Report