State of the Bay

Is SF government to Blame for our City’s Problems / SFBATCO Supports Diversity and Innovation in Local Theater

By Chris Nooney
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM PST
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

We'll discuss proposals to reform SF government in order to address some of our city's most challenging problems and then we'll sit down with leaders of SFBATCO to hear about their efforts to bring diversity and innovation to Bay Area theater.

First, we'll do a deep dive into San Francisco government. We’ll look at what’s working, what’s not, and what might change to address some of the problems our city is facing.

Guests:
Kanishka Cheng, founder and executive director of the non-profit, TogetherSF
Sharky Laguana, CEO of Bandago, former president of the San Francisco Small Business Commission and current member of the SF Homeless Oversight Commission
Jason McDaniel, associate professor of Political Science at San Francisco State University

Then, we'll learn about the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) and their efforts to bring diversity and innovation to Bay Area theater.

Guests:
Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., co-founder and artistic director of SFBATCO
Adam Maggio, managing director of SFBATCO

Additional Resources:
TogetherSF/ Rose Institute Report

SFBATCO's New Roots Festival

State of the Bay Politics & Government
Chris Nooney
