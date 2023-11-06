Is SF government to Blame for our City’s Problems / SFBATCO Supports Diversity and Innovation in Local Theater

First, we'll do a deep dive into San Francisco government. We’ll look at what’s working, what’s not, and what might change to address some of the problems our city is facing.

Guests:

Kanishka Cheng, founder and executive director of the non-profit, TogetherSF

Sharky Laguana, CEO of Bandago, former president of the San Francisco Small Business Commission and current member of the SF Homeless Oversight Commission

Jason McDaniel, associate professor of Political Science at San Francisco State University

Then, we'll learn about the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) and their efforts to bring diversity and innovation to Bay Area theater.

Guests:

Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., co-founder and artistic director of SFBATCO

Adam Maggio, managing director of SFBATCO

Additional Resources:

TogetherSF/ Rose Institute Report

SFBATCO's New Roots Festival