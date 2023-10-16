"Bay Area Sports Guy" / A Housing Boost? / Censorship Exhibit "unBANNED"

Governor Newsom recently signed a whopping 56 new housing bills. Cities are under pressure to build more, and fast. Will the new bills help?

Guests: Sarah Karlinsky of SPUR and Ben Metcalf of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley

Steve Berman, the "Bay Area Sports Guy," now of The Athletic, provides insights: Was the 49ers' shock loss yesterday a fluke? Will the Warriors’ intriguing new roster work? And can the new WNBA team thrive here? @BASportsGuy

PLUS, we’ll cover a new exhibit about censorship, called unBANNED.

Guest: Tamsin Smith, curator at Arion Press Gallery in the Presidio.

Host: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney