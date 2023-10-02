Senator Feinstein's Passing/ Gen Z and Voting/ History of the Haight

Segment A: We discuss Senator Feinstein’s passing with the Chronicle's Washington correspondent Shira Stein @sfchronicle @shiramstein

Segment B: We talk to a local teen from the TBH podcast about Gen Z and voting. Mindy Romero from the Center for Inclusive Democracyweighs in too. @mindysromero @CID_USC

Segment C: We'll hear about the groovy history of the Haight from local historian Rodney Paul.

Host: Grace Won and Fred Pitts

Producers: Katie Colley and Gillian Emblad

