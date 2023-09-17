© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Challenges to LGBTQ Rights in California School Districts / Utopian City in Solano County? / '50 Years of Ms.'

Published September 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT
State of the Bay talks with Carolyn Jones, K-12 education reporter for CalMatters, about challenges to LGBTQ rights here in California schools.

Then, we’ll discuss the new city tech elites plan to build in Solano County. Will this project help California address its housing crisis? What can we learn from existing master planned communities in the state? We’ll find out from Sarah Karlinsky, senior advisor at SPUR, and Alan Hess, a California historian and architect.

And finally, we’ll sit down with Kathy Spillar, feminist and editor of "50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution."

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producers: Kendra Klang and Anne Harper

