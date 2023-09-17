Challenges to LGBTQ Rights in California School Districts / Utopian City in Solano County? / '50 Years of Ms.'

State of the Bay talks with Carolyn Jones, K-12 education reporter for CalMatters, about challenges to LGBTQ rights here in California schools.

Then, we’ll discuss the new city tech elites plan to build in Solano County. Will this project help California address its housing crisis? What can we learn from existing master planned communities in the state? We’ll find out from Sarah Karlinsky, senior advisor at SPUR, and Alan Hess, a California historian and architect.

And finally, we’ll sit down with Kathy Spillar, feminist and editor of "50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution."

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang and Anne Harper