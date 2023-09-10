Decriminalizing Psychedelics/Containing Big Tech/Swimming the English Channel
State of the Bay digs into the new law decriminalizing psychedelics. Tom Kemp warns about Containing Big Tech, and elder Dolphin Club swimmers cross the English Channel.
State Senator Scott Wiener's bill to decriminalize psychedelics is headed for the Governor's desk. Will magic mushrooms become the new cannabis? AND, we talk to Tom Kemp, author of Containing Big Tech: How to Protect our Civil Rights, Economy and Democracy. PLUS, we'll hear from a San Francisco Dolphin Club member about what it was like to swim across the English Channel this summer - at age 75!
Guests:
State Senator Scott Wiener
Tom Kemp, Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and author of Containing Big Tech
Duke Dahlin, San Francisco Dolphin Club swimmer