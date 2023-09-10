Decriminalizing Psychedelics/Containing Big Tech/Swimming the English Channel

State Senator Scott Wiener's bill to decriminalize psychedelics is headed for the Governor's desk. Will magic mushrooms become the new cannabis? AND, we talk to Tom Kemp, author of Containing Big Tech: How to Protect our Civil Rights, Economy and Democracy. PLUS, we'll hear from a San Francisco Dolphin Club member about what it was like to swim across the English Channel this summer - at age 75!

Guests:

State Senator Scott Wiener

Tom Kemp, Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and author of Containing Big Tech

Duke Dahlin, San Francisco Dolphin Club swimmer

