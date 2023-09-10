© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Technology
State of the Bay

Decriminalizing Psychedelics/Containing Big Tech/Swimming the English Channel

By Anne Harper
Published September 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM PDT
Containing Big Tech

State of the Bay digs into the new law decriminalizing psychedelics. Tom Kemp warns about Containing Big Tech, and elder Dolphin Club swimmers cross the English Channel.

State Senator Scott Wiener's bill to decriminalize psychedelics is headed for the Governor's desk. Will magic mushrooms become the new cannabis? AND, we talk to Tom Kemp, author of Containing Big Tech: How to Protect our Civil Rights, Economy and Democracy. PLUS, we'll hear from a San Francisco Dolphin Club member about what it was like to swim across the English Channel this summer - at age 75!

Guests:
State Senator Scott Wiener
Tom Kemp, Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and author of Containing Big Tech
Duke Dahlin, San Francisco Dolphin Club swimmer

Tags
State of the Bay psychedelicBig TechSenator Scott Wiener
Anne Harper
See stories by Anne Harper