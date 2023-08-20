© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sports
State of the Bay

Back to School in Oakland / Pac 12 Breakup / 1850's Walking Tour

By Katie Colley
Published August 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT
David Gonzales/isiphotos.com

State of the Bay looks at the start of school in Oakland. Impact of Pac 12 breakup on UC Berkeley and Stanford. San Francisco Walking Tour

Seg A: We'll hear how back to school is going for Oakland Unified School District from School Board President Mike Hutchinson @ousdnews

Seg B: We’ll break down the break up of the Pac 12 with 3 local reporters and talk about the impact on Cal and Stanford @marisa_ingemi @sfchronicle @mercpurdy @dailycal @RyanSheehan21

Seg C: We’ll turn back the clock to the 1850’s with Anne Hitz and hear why San Francisco was called the “Paris of the Pacific”

Host: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producer: Katie Colley and Gillian Emblad

