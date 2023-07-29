Special Edition: Meet 5 Bay Area Originals

For this special summer edition of State of the Bay, we will focus on our “Do You Know…?” series, in which we will feature 5 interesting people from around the Bay and hear from others on the State of the Bay team.

First, Producer Gillian Emblad will interview our guest host Fred Pitts about his upcoming show “Aren’t You?” at the Marsh Theater, and then we will listen to a rebroadcast of Fred’s favorite segment with comedian Chris Corrigan.

After that Host Grace Won will “get to know” the founder of the RizeUp Bakery and talk all things bread.

And at the end of the hour, Junior Correspondent Noelle Kawaja will help us “get to know” 2 houseless people from City Hope Community Center in San Francisco’s Tenderloin.

We think you’ll be happy to “get to know” our guests and some of our State of the Bay team.

Hosts: Wendy Holcombe, Gillian Emblad, Grace Won, Noelle Kawaja

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Gillian Emblad, Katie Colley