State of the Bay

CA Hate Reporting Hotline / Proposed Constitutional Amendment to Curb Gun Violence / Alonzo King

By Chris Nooney
Published June 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT

California's new hate reporting hotline, Governor Newsom's proposal for a 28th amendment to curb gun violence, Alonzo King of Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

FIRST: We'll hear about CA vs Hate, California’s first statewide reporting hotline for victims of hate incidents, from San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

PLUS: We'll sit down with Professor Adam Winkler of UCLA School of Law to discuss Governor Newsom's recent proposal to introduce a constitutional amendment to enshrine certain gun safety measures into law.

AND: We’ll meet world-renowned choreographer Alonzo King of Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

Resources:
To access the hate reporting hotline, visit CAvsHate.org or call 833-8-NO-HATE, (833) 866-4283.

Governor Newsom Proposes Historic 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to End America’s Gun Violence Crisis

HOST: Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Katie Colley

Tags
State of the Bay gun legislationBalletgun reform
Chris Nooney
