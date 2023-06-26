CA Hate Reporting Hotline / Proposed Constitutional Amendment to Curb Gun Violence / Alonzo King

FIRST: We'll hear about CA vs Hate, California’s first statewide reporting hotline for victims of hate incidents, from San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

PLUS: We'll sit down with Professor Adam Winkler of UCLA School of Law to discuss Governor Newsom's recent proposal to introduce a constitutional amendment to enshrine certain gun safety measures into law.

AND: We’ll meet world-renowned choreographer Alonzo King of Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

Resources:

To access the hate reporting hotline, visit CAvsHate.org or call 833-8-NO-HATE, (833) 866-4283.

Governor Newsom Proposes Historic 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to End America’s Gun Violence Crisis

HOST: Grace Won

PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Katie Colley