Should CA Senator Dianne Feinstein Resign? / Reimagining Downtown SF / Recommendations for Last-Minute Summer Camping

Tonight, should California Senator Dianne Feinstein resign? We'll discuss the implications of Feinstein’s prolonged absence for the Senate and her legacy.

Guest:

- Shira Stein, Washington correspondent, San Francisco Chronicle

Then, San Francisco has attracted national attention for its rocky recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic. We’ll hear ideas for reviving the city's struggling downtown.

Guests:

- Rodney Fong, President & CEO, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce

- Egon Terplan, Robert S. Cornish Endowed Chair of Regional Planning; Lecturer in City & Regional Planning, University of California Berkeley

- Kevin Truong, staff writer, The San Francisco Standard

And finally, summer’s just around the corner. Have you booked your campsite yet? If not, don’t worry. We have tips for finding last minute campsites around the Bay.

Guest:

- Shoshi Parks, Associate Editor, 7x7 Magazine

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Kendra Klang