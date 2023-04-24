'Bay Area Sports Guy' Analysis / Costs of Sea Level Rise / New Series "Have you met...?"

Tonight at 6: The “Bay Area Sports guy,” Steve Berman of The Athletic, shares his latest analysis of the Warriors/Kings playoff series, the A’s leaving Oakland, and more. Twitter: @BAsportsguy, @theathletic

PLUS: A new report about the costs of preparing the Bay Area for rising sea levels estimates it will cost a staggering one hundred and ten billion dollars. We’ll dig into the feasibility of this.

Guests: Dana Brechwald, Assistant Planning Director for Climate Adaptation at the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, or, BCDC.

Adrian Covert, Senior Vice President of Public Policy for the Bay Area Council, or BAC.

FINALLY: We’ll start our series “Have you met”…we’ll be talking to Bay Area folks that we think you should know….So, have you met Chris Chatmon? Find out why you should.

Chris Chatmon, Founder and CEO of Kingmakers of Oakland.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney