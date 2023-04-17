© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Dangerous New Street Drug / Giants Legend Mario Alioto / Filmmaker Jimmy Chin

By Wendy Holcombe
Published April 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT
Tonight at 6: Health agencies alarmed over new street drug "Tranq," SF Giants past and present with Mario Alioto, Filmmaker Jimmy Chin on his new movie "Wild Life," featuring Kris Tompkins and her late husband North Face founder Doug Tompkins, who made the largest private land donation in history.

Tonight at 6: What you need to know about dangerous new street drug "tranq," that is adding to overdose risks, with SF Standard Homelessness and Addiction Reporter David Sjostedt.

Plus, we’ll be going “inside baseball” with Mario Alioto, who is retiring from the Giants front office after more than 40 years. We’ll hear some colorful Giants history, as well as some thoughts about how to keep baseball “America’s game.”

And finally, Filmmaker Jimmy Chin talks about his new documentary Wild Life, which features conservationist Kris Tompkins and her late husband, entrepreneur Doug Tompkins, and the largest private land donation in history.

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Katie Colley, Anne Harper, Wendy Holcombe

Wendy Holcombe
