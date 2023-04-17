Dangerous New Street Drug / Giants Legend Mario Alioto / Filmmaker Jimmy Chin

Tonight at 6: What you need to know about dangerous new street drug "tranq," that is adding to overdose risks, with SF Standard Homelessness and Addiction Reporter David Sjostedt.

Plus, we’ll be going “inside baseball” with Mario Alioto, who is retiring from the Giants front office after more than 40 years. We’ll hear some colorful Giants history, as well as some thoughts about how to keep baseball “America’s game.”

And finally, Filmmaker Jimmy Chin talks about his new documentary Wild Life, which features conservationist Kris Tompkins and her late husband, entrepreneur Doug Tompkins, and the largest private land donation in history.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Katie Colley, Anne Harper, Wendy Holcombe