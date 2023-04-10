Protecting Kids on Social Media / SF Small Business Struggles / Ansel Adams at the de Young

First, we’ll talk with Assembly Member Buffy Wicks about legislation designed to protect children on social media.

Then, we’ll discuss the state of affairs for small businesses in San Francisco. Many of them have continued to face challenges even after the pandemic. Will new programs and policies help?

Guests:

Katy Tang, Executive Director of San Francisco's Office of Small Business and Daniel Herzstein, Director of Public Policy at the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce

We'll also hear about the Ansel Adams exhibit currently showing at San Francisco's de Young Museum.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Fred Pitts

Producers: Chris Nooney, Gillian Emblad, Katie Colley, Wendy Holcombe

