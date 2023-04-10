Protecting Kids on Social Media / SF Small Business Struggles / Ansel Adams at the de Young
On this episode of State of the Bay we learn about new CA laws protecting kids on social media, hear what San Francisco is doing to help struggling small businesses and explore the Ansel Adams exhibit at the de Young Museum.
First, we’ll talk with Assembly Member Buffy Wicks about legislation designed to protect children on social media.
Then, we’ll discuss the state of affairs for small businesses in San Francisco. Many of them have continued to face challenges even after the pandemic. Will new programs and policies help?
Guests:
Katy Tang, Executive Director of San Francisco's Office of Small Business and Daniel Herzstein, Director of Public Policy at the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce
We'll also hear about the Ansel Adams exhibit currently showing at San Francisco's de Young Museum.
Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Fred Pitts
Producers: Chris Nooney, Gillian Emblad, Katie Colley, Wendy Holcombe