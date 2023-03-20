© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Assemblymember Buffy Wicks / Tipping "Inflation"? / Sikh Violinist Raaginder

By Wendy Holcombe
Published March 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT
Tip on Plate
Gusto Images
/
Getty Images
Tip on Plate

New bipartisan legislation protects kids from big tech; New tipping expectations; An East Bay violinist's mix of Indian Classical, Hip Hop and R & B.

MONDAY AT 6: We’ll talk to East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wicks about her bipartisan legislation to protect kids from Big Tech.

AND: We’ll talk about tipping. Have you noticed “tipping creep” lately? Can tipped workers earn a livable wage here in the Bay area?
Guests:
Jesse Anttila-Hughes, Associate Professor of Economics at USF
Sarah Holtz, Arts and Culture writer for the San Francisco Standard

PLUS: We’ll talk to Bay Area Sikh violinist Raaginder about mixing Indian Classical, Hip Hop, and R & B to make his own unique sound.

Tags
State of the Bay Big TechLocal Music
Wendy Holcombe
See stories by Wendy Holcombe