Assemblymember Buffy Wicks / Tipping "Inflation"? / Sikh Violinist Raaginder
New bipartisan legislation protects kids from big tech; New tipping expectations; An East Bay violinist's mix of Indian Classical, Hip Hop and R & B.
MONDAY AT 6: We’ll talk to East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wicks about her bipartisan legislation to protect kids from Big Tech.
AND: We’ll talk about tipping. Have you noticed “tipping creep” lately? Can tipped workers earn a livable wage here in the Bay area?
Guests:
Jesse Anttila-Hughes, Associate Professor of Economics at USF
Sarah Holtz, Arts and Culture writer for the San Francisco Standard
PLUS: We’ll talk to Bay Area Sikh violinist Raaginder about mixing Indian Classical, Hip Hop, and R & B to make his own unique sound.