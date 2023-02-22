A Preview of Oakland's Black Joy Parade

February is Black History Month, and we at State of the Bay are excited to highlight a fun community event to celebrate. It’s happening in Oakland on Sunday, February 26th - the Black Joy Parade. The parade is in its 6th year, and has become a cornerstone event here in the Bay area. Last year, over 30,000 people gathered in downtown Oakland to watch it, eat delicious food, shop among over 200 Black owned vendors and even watch Grammy nominated singer Ashanti perform on the main stage.

Host Ethan Elkind sits down with founder and CEO of the Black Joy Parade, Elisha Greenwell about what to expect this year.