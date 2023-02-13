Mayor Breed's State of the City / Breakup Bootcamp's Amy Chan / Oakland's Black Joy Parade

First: What is Mayor London Breed’s plan for San Francisco in 2023? We talk to Kevin Truong, staff writer from The San Francisco Standard, about Breed's State of the City address.

Guest: Kevin Truong, staff writer, The San Francisco Standard

Second: We’ll hear tips for surviving a breakup from Amy Chan, founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp and author of "Breakup Bootcamp – The Science of Rewiring Your Heart."

Guest: Amy Chan, founder, Renew Breakup Bootcamp; author, Breakup Bootcamp – The Science of Rewiring Your Heart; Editor-in-Chief, Heart Hackers Club

Third: We'll learn about Oakland's 6th annual Black Joy Parade.

Guest: Elisha Greenwell, founder, Black Joy Parade

HOSTS: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind

PRODUCERS: Kendra Klang and Katie Colley

