© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Mayor Breed's State of the City / Breakup Bootcamp's Amy Chan / Oakland's Black Joy Parade

Published February 13, 2023 at 3:15 AM PST
Screen Shot 2023-02-11 at 6.33.35 PM.png

First: What is Mayor London Breed’s plan for San Francisco in 2023? We talk to Kevin Truong, staff writer from The San Francisco Standard, about Breed's State of the City address.

Guest: Kevin Truong, staff writer, The San Francisco Standard

Second: We’ll hear tips for surviving a breakup from Amy Chan, founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp and author of "Breakup Bootcamp – The Science of Rewiring Your Heart." 

Guest: Amy Chan, founder, Renew Breakup Bootcamp; author, Breakup Bootcamp – The Science of Rewiring Your Heart; Editor-in-Chief, Heart Hackers Club

Third: We'll learn about Oakland's 6th annual Black Joy Parade.

Guest: Elisha Greenwell, founder, Black Joy Parade

HOSTS: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
PRODUCERS: Kendra Klang and Katie Colley

State of the Bay