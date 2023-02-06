© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Intimate Conversations from the African Diaspora in Sarah Ladipo Manyika's "Between Starshine and Clay"

By Chris Nooney
Published February 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM PST
Between Starshine and Clay

Sarah Ladipo Manyika guides her readers through a series of intimate encounters with some of the most distinguished Black thinkers of our times in her new book, "Between Starshine and Clay: Conversations from the African Diaspora." Hear her discuss her takeaways from speaking with luminaries like Michelle Obama and Toni Morrison and lesser-known gems like her 103-year-old neighbor, Willard Harris.

Upcoming events:
February 14 (Stanford Community only): Stanford Humanities Today
March 2: Conversations Across the Diaspora | Between Starshine and Clay with Sarah Ladipo Manyika & Natalie Baszile

Tags
State of the Bay Black Diaspora
Chris Nooney
