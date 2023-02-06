Intimate Conversations from the African Diaspora in Sarah Ladipo Manyika's "Between Starshine and Clay"

Sarah Ladipo Manyika guides her readers through a series of intimate encounters with some of the most distinguished Black thinkers of our times in her new book, "Between Starshine and Clay: Conversations from the African Diaspora." Hear her discuss her takeaways from speaking with luminaries like Michelle Obama and Toni Morrison and lesser-known gems like her 103-year-old neighbor, Willard Harris.

Upcoming events:

February 14 (Stanford Community only): Stanford Humanities Today

March 2: Conversations Across the Diaspora | Between Starshine and Clay with Sarah Ladipo Manyika & Natalie Baszile

