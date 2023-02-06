Emeryville Mayor John Bauters / E-Collar Ban for SF Dogs? / Author Sarah Landipo Manyika

We’ll talk to Emeryville Mayor John Bauters about how his city is able to meet its housing requirements, as well as about his priorities as chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Board and the Alameda County Transportation Commission.

Should San Francisco ban e-collars for dogs? Are they abusive, or do they actually give dogs more freedom? We’ll hear the arguments for and against e-collars.

Guests:

Ren Volpe of Shock Free SF and Founder/CEO of GoDogPro.com.

Michael Ellis of Michael Ellis School for Dog Trainers.

PLUS: State of the Bay’s guest host Sarah Ladipo Manyika talks about her new book Between Starshine and Clay: Conversations from the African Diaspora.

