Green Infrastructure / Addressing SF's Traffic Fatalities / Newt Brigade
Segment A: Green Infrastructure with SF DPW Landscape Architecture Bureau Manager Jennifer Cooper and Chronicle Urban Design Critic John King
Segment B: As traffic deaths in San Francisco continue to rise, we discuss what can be done to make our streets safer with Vision Zero Network Founder & Director Leah Shahum and SFMTA Director of Streets Tom Maguire
Segment C: We hear about efforts by the Chileno Valley Newt Brigade to save Northern California newts.
Host: Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney, Kendra Klang
Web Resources:
SFPUC’s green infrastructure page
SFPUC's stormwater requirements
San Francisco Public Works Selected Projects