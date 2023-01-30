© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Green Infrastructure / Addressing SF's Traffic Fatalities / Newt Brigade

By Chris Nooney
January 30, 2023
Vision Zero
Be Nice, Look Twice Pedestrian Safety Campaign / SFMTA

Segment A: Green Infrastructure with SF DPW Landscape Architecture Bureau Manager Jennifer Cooper and Chronicle Urban Design Critic John King

Segment B: As traffic deaths in San Francisco continue to rise, we discuss what can be done to make our streets safer with Vision Zero Network Founder & Director Leah Shahum and SFMTA Director of Streets Tom Maguire

Segment C: We hear about efforts by the Chileno Valley Newt Brigade to save Northern California newts.

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney, Kendra Klang

Web Resources:
SFPUC’s green infrastructure page
SFPUC's stormwater requirements
San Francisco Public Works Selected Projects

