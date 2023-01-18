San Francisco's Climate Action Plan/Alcatraz/The Pacific Pinball Museum

FIRST: Jessica Wolfrom updates us on San Francisco's climate action plan.

PLUS: We'll uncover the mystery and history of Alcatraz: the prisoners, protests, escapes and more...

AND: We'll hear about another great bay area gem: The Pacific Pinball museum in Alameda.

Guests:

Segment A: Jessica Wolfrom, environmental reporter for the San Francisco Examiner.

Segment B:

John Martini, author, historian and former Park Ranger on Alcatraz Island.

Karley Nugent, Park Ranger on Alcatraz Island

Segment C:

Larry Zartarian, president of the Pacific Pinball museum.

Hosts:

Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts

Producers:

Gillian Emblad and Wendy Holcomb

Web Resources:

Alcatraz Island

The Pacific Pinball museum