State of the Bay

San Francisco's Climate Action Plan/Alcatraz/The Pacific Pinball Museum

By Gillian Emblad
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM PST
Alcatraz Island

FIRST: Jessica Wolfrom updates us on San Francisco's climate action plan.

PLUS: We'll uncover the mystery and history of Alcatraz: the prisoners, protests, escapes and more...

AND: We'll hear about another great bay area gem: The Pacific Pinball museum in Alameda.

Guests:
Segment A: Jessica Wolfrom, environmental reporter for the San Francisco Examiner.

Segment B:
John Martini, author, historian and former Park Ranger on Alcatraz Island.
Karley Nugent, Park Ranger on Alcatraz Island

Segment C:
Larry Zartarian, president of the Pacific Pinball museum.

Hosts:
Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts

Producers:
Gillian Emblad and Wendy Holcomb

Web Resources:
Alcatraz Island
The Pacific Pinball museum

State of the Bay
Gillian Emblad
