San Francisco's Climate Action Plan/Alcatraz/The Pacific Pinball Museum
SF's Climate Action plan/The History of Alcatraz/Alameda's Pacific Pinball Museum
FIRST: Jessica Wolfrom updates us on San Francisco's climate action plan.
PLUS: We'll uncover the mystery and history of Alcatraz: the prisoners, protests, escapes and more...
AND: We'll hear about another great bay area gem: The Pacific Pinball museum in Alameda.
Guests:
Segment A: Jessica Wolfrom, environmental reporter for the San Francisco Examiner.
Segment B:
John Martini, author, historian and former Park Ranger on Alcatraz Island.
Karley Nugent, Park Ranger on Alcatraz Island
Segment C:
Larry Zartarian, president of the Pacific Pinball museum.
Hosts:
Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts
Producers:
Gillian Emblad and Wendy Holcomb
Web Resources:
Alcatraz Island
The Pacific Pinball museum