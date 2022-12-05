© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Are Killer Robots Coming to SF? / Elections Chief Search Controversy / Local Holiday Gifts

Published December 5, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
Cleveland Police Bomb Disposal Robot

FIRST: The SFPD has been authorized to use killer robots.  Is this as scary as it sounds?

PLUS: We’ll explore the controversy around the San Francisco Elections Commission’s decision open up a competitive process for the position of Director of Elections.

AND: We’ll hear tips on great local holiday gifts.

Guests:
J.D. Morris, City Hall reporter, San Francisco Chronicle.
Cynthia Dai, Commissioner, San Francisco Elections Commission
Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist at Mission Local.
Danny Sauter, Executive Director, Neighborhood Centers Together
Dianne de Guzman, deputy editor of Eater SF,

Host: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind
Producers: Chris Nooney, Kendra Klang

State of the Bay PolicingElectionsHoliday
Chris Nooney
