Are Killer Robots Coming to SF? / Elections Chief Search Controversy / Local Holiday Gifts

FIRST: The SFPD has been authorized to use killer robots. Is this as scary as it sounds?

PLUS: We’ll explore the controversy around the San Francisco Elections Commission’s decision open up a competitive process for the position of Director of Elections.

AND: We’ll hear tips on great local holiday gifts.

Guests:

J.D. Morris, City Hall reporter, San Francisco Chronicle.

Cynthia Dai, Commissioner, San Francisco Elections Commission

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist at Mission Local.

Danny Sauter, Executive Director, Neighborhood Centers Together

Dianne de Guzman, deputy editor of Eater SF,

Host: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind

Producers: Chris Nooney, Kendra Klang