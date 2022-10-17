Election Coverage / The Curtis Family C-Notes
We'll dive into the key issues and races on the November ballot, with a special focus on San Francisco and Oakland.
Plus, we'll meet the Curtis Family C-Notes, a family band playing 70’s-style San Francisco Funk.
GUESTS:
Election Coverage:
Darwin BondGraham, news editor at The Oaklandside
Mike Ege, City Hall reporter for the San Francisco Standard
Alexei Koseff, reporter for CalMatters covering California state politics
Segment C:
Papa C, Mama C and Isis from The Curtis Family C-Notes
WEB RESOURCES:
Appearances by The Curtis Family C-Notes:
America’s Got Talent
JC Penny Ad
At Chase Center for Warriors Halftime Show
HOST: Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Wendy Holcombe
ENGINEER: David Kwan