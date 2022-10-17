© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Election Coverage / The Curtis Family C-Notes

Published October 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
11/8/22 Voter Info Pamphlet

We'll dive into the key issues and races on the November ballot, with a special focus on San Francisco and Oakland.

Plus, we'll meet the Curtis Family C-Notes, a family band playing 70’s-style San Francisco Funk.

GUESTS:
Election Coverage:
Darwin BondGraham, news editor at The Oaklandside
Mike Ege, City Hall reporter for the San Francisco Standard
Alexei Koseff, reporter for CalMatters covering California state politics

Segment C:
Papa C, Mama C and Isis from The Curtis Family C-Notes

WEB RESOURCES:
Appearances by The Curtis Family C-Notes:

America’s Got Talent
JC Penny Ad
At Chase Center for Warriors Halftime Show

HOST: Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Wendy Holcombe
ENGINEER: David Kwan

State of the Bay Midterm Elections 2022
