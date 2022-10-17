Election Coverage / The Curtis Family C-Notes

We'll dive into the key issues and races on the November ballot, with a special focus on San Francisco and Oakland.

Plus, we'll meet the Curtis Family C-Notes, a family band playing 70’s-style San Francisco Funk.

GUESTS:

Election Coverage:

Darwin BondGraham, news editor at The Oaklandside

Mike Ege, City Hall reporter for the San Francisco Standard

Alexei Koseff, reporter for CalMatters covering California state politics

Segment C:

Papa C, Mama C and Isis from The Curtis Family C-Notes

WEB RESOURCES:

Appearances by The Curtis Family C-Notes:

America’s Got Talent

JC Penny Ad

At Chase Center for Warriors Halftime Show

HOST: Grace Won

PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Wendy Holcombe

ENGINEER: David Kwan

