Dairy Farms and the Environment / Legalizing Sports Betting? / SF's First Responder Museum

* We dive into California’s dairy industry and what is needed for policymakers and businesses to meet state methane emissions goals.

Guests: Albert Straus, Founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and Jamie Katz, Staff Attorney for Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability.

* We’ll hear about the campaign to legalize sports betting in California, which has become the most expensive ballot initiative fight in US history.

Guest: Ari Plachta, Political Enterprise Reporter for the Sacramento Bee.

* We’ll explore a piece of history at San Francisco's First Responders Museum!

Guest: Jim Lee, Veteran San Francisco Firefighter and Board Chair of the Guardians of the City.