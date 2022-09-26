Downtown Downturn / Michael Lambert SF City Librarian / Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Returns

First: San Francisco Standard staff writer Kevin Truong on efforts by landlords to slash the value of their building to pay less property tax. Will downtown survive?

Guest: Kevin Truong, staff writer, SF Standard

Second: Book banning is on the rise. On the heels of Banned Book week, we talk to SF City Librarian Michael Lambert about this troubling trend and find out what is happening at the public library.

Guest: Michael Lambert, San Francisco City Librarian

Third: Hardly, Strictly Bluegrass, the free country music festival, is back live at Hellman Hollow in Golden Gate Park this weekend. Listen to get scoop on what acts to follow!

Guest: Bonnie Simmons, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Grace Won, Anne Harper