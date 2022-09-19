Uncertain Future of San Francisco's Fog / WSJ's Katherine Blunt on Rise and Fall of PG&E / Oakland International Film Festival

On the next State of the Bay:

First: New York Times reporter and Bay Area resident John Branch explores whether San Francisco's fog is disappearing. What are the implications for coastal California’s ecosystems and for San Francisco’s economy and identity?

Guest: John Branch, reporter, New York Times

Second: Wall Street Journal energy reporter Katherine Blunt shares PG&E's history and failures in her new book, “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric—And What It Means for America’s Power Grid.”

Guest: Katherine Blunt, energy reporter, The Wall Street Journal; author, "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric—And What It Means for America’s Power Grid.”

Third: We’ll also hear from David Roach, co-founder and director of the Oakland International Film Festival, about the festival's 20th year.

Guest: David Roach, co-founder and director, Oakland International Film Festival

Guest Host: Joe Eskenazi

Producer: Kendra Klang, Chris Nooney