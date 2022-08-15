CA Pressures SF on Housing / Microbiome and Autoimmune Disease Link? / Documentary "The Youth Governor"

On the next State of the Bay:

First: California's Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has rejected San Francisco's new housing plan, claiming it is full of "magical thinking." How will San Francisco respond? Who's to blame?

Guest: Christopher Elmendorf, Ph.D of UC Davis School of Law

Second: The rates of autoimmune diseases have risen 50% over the last 25 years. Scientists are on the hunt for why. New research offers intriguing links between the gut microbiome and autoimmune diseases. Can we slow the rates of autoimmune disease by manipulating our microbiome?

Guests:

Sergio Baranzini, Ph.D - Professor of Neurology at the University of California San Francisco. His work focuses on Multiple Sclerosis.

Justin Sonnenburg, Ph.D - Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University and its Center for Human Microbiome Studies. He is also the co-author of the book The Good Gut with his wife, Dr. Erica Sonnenburg.

Third: A new documentary called "The Youth Governor" tracks thousands of teens as they hold elections, complete with political parties, platforms, and plenty of drama to elect a new "youth governor" of California. Do teens do politics better than adults?

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producer: Wendy Holcombe, Anne Harper