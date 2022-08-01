Should CA bars stay open until 4am? / The latest on monkeypox / Author Meng Jin

Should California bars stay open until 4am? We'll break down the arguments for and against SB 930 with Melissa Hartman of the San Francisco Examiner.

We’ll also learn how monkeypox is impacting the Bay Area and take your questions about the virus.

Plus, we'll hear from local author Meng Jin about her new short story collection “Self-Portrait with Ghost.”

GUESTS:

Segment A

Melissa Hartman, business reporter, San Francisco Examiner

Segment B

Dr. Susan Philip, health officer, San Francisco Department of Health

Paul Aguilar, HIV caucus chair, Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club

Segment C

Meng Jin, author, Self-Portrait with Ghost

WEB RESOURCES:

San Francisco Examiner: "It’s 3 a.m. Should your neighborhood bar still be open?"

San Francisco Department of Health: Monkeypox Vaccine

San Francisco AIDS Foundation: Monkeypox Info & Updates

The SF AIDS Foundation is asking people to text PREVENT MONKEYPOX to the number 52886 for info on how to become involved and influence officials to act.

HOSTS: Eric Jansen and Grace Won

PRODUCERS: Kendra Klang and Chris Nooney