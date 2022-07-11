Eskenazi on the new DA / Toxic waste at Hunters Point / Oakland's At-Risk Youth

Does Hunters Point Shipyard make people in the Bayview sick? A new Civil Grand Jury Report states that San Francisco is “poorly prepared” to address the impact of climate change on the area, and that it is not doing enough to protect residents. What needs to happen now?

PLUS: We’ll talk with Oakland doctor Aisha Mays about her work caring for at-risk youth.

Guests:

Segment A: New San Francisco D.A.

Joe Eskenazi, Managing Editor and Columnist at Mission Local.

Segment B: Hunter Point Report

Bradley Angel, Executive Director of Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice.

Arieann Harrison, Founder and Executive Director of the Marie Harrison Community Foundation.

Segment C: Protecting Oakland's At-Risk Youth

Host Ethan Elkind talks to Dr. Aisha Mays from the Dream Youth Clinic.

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Sam Klein-Markman, Chris Nooney.

