State of the Bay

Eskenazi on the new DA / Toxic waste at Hunters Point / Oakland's At-Risk Youth

Published July 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM PDT
download-8.jpg

Does Hunters Point Shipyard make people in the Bayview sick? A new Civil Grand Jury Report states that San Francisco is “poorly prepared” to address the impact of climate change on the area, and that it is not doing enough to protect residents.  What needs to happen now?

PLUS: We’ll talk with Oakland doctor Aisha Mays about her work caring for at-risk youth.

Guests:

Segment A: New San Francisco D.A.
Joe Eskenazi, Managing Editor and Columnist at Mission Local.

Segment B: Hunter Point Report
Bradley Angel, Executive Director of Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice.

Arieann Harrison, Founder and Executive Director of the Marie Harrison Community Foundation

Segment C: Protecting Oakland's At-Risk Youth
Host Ethan Elkind talks to Dr. Aisha Mays from the Dream Youth Clinic.

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Sam Klein-Markman, Chris Nooney.

State of the Bay