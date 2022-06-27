SF's Changing Urban Design / Laguna Honda Decertification / "Rollin' with the Homos"

TONIGHT: San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital was recently decertified, forcing its closure while it tries to get recertified. Where will its nearly 700 patients go?

We will also examine our changing urban landscape with Chronicle Design Critic John King.

PLUS: We'll hear from Mama Celeste about their drag show on roller skates called “Rollin’ with the Homos.”

Guests:

John King, Urban Design Critic at the San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Derek Kerr, Investigative Reporter, Westside Observer. Attending MD on the Hospice & Palliative Care Service at Laguna Honda Hospital from 1989 to 2010 as the Attending MD . He was also the Union Steward at LHH for the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

Pat McGinnis, Founder and Executive Director of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CAMHR).

Mama Celeste, Co-founder and host of 'Rollin With The Homos.' @ripmamaceleste

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney