Tech Stocks Collapse / High School Students Protest / "Girls Who Green the World"
TONIGHT: Why are students at Bay Area high schools protesting against sexual assault and violence and what can be done about it? Also, tech stocks are collapsing - has Silicon Valley lost its monopoly on growth and innovation?
PLUS: We'll talk to Diana Kapp about her new book, Girls Who Green the World.
HOSTS: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind
PRODUCERS: Wendy Holcombe, Syndey Bernier, Chris Nooney
GUESTS:
Luc Olinga - Technology Team Leader for TheStreet.com
Shafia Zaloom - Health Educator and author of Sex, Teens, and Everything in Between.
Rosie Bultman - Senior at Berkeley High School and creator of Crash Course: Consent.