Nursing Strikes / College Admissions Changes / Being a Mom of An Incarcerated Son
MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll explore the changing landscape of college admissions with Bay Area experts. What pandemic changes - like dropping standardized testing requirements - are becoming permanent? Are colleges improving access? And are they changing their approach to legacies? We'll also hear from a nurse about why she and other Bay Area nurses are striking.
PLUS: We'll hear from Pearl Louise on what it is like to have a formerly incarcerated son.
AND FINALLY, host Joseph Pace's final words on leaving State of the Bay.
Host: Joseph Pace
Producers: Gillian Emblad, Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe
Engineer: David Kwan
Guests:
Deborah Burger, RN - President of National Nurses United and a practicing nurse for over 45 years.
Ariana Pistorino - Assistant vice provost for undergraduate admissions at the University of San Francisco.
Kazz Regelman, college counselor and founder of GetIntoSchools.com.
Pearl Louise - Performer at the Formerly Incarcerated People's Project and mother of a formerly incarcerated son.