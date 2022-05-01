Nursing Strikes / College Admissions Changes / Being a Mom of An Incarcerated Son

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll explore the changing landscape of college admissions with Bay Area experts. What pandemic changes - like dropping standardized testing requirements - are becoming permanent? Are colleges improving access? And are they changing their approach to legacies? We'll also hear from a nurse about why she and other Bay Area nurses are striking.

PLUS: We'll hear from Pearl Louise on what it is like to have a formerly incarcerated son.

AND FINALLY, host Joseph Pace's final words on leaving State of the Bay.

Host: Joseph Pace

Producers: Gillian Emblad, Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe

Engineer: David Kwan

Guests:

Deborah Burger, RN - President of National Nurses United and a practicing nurse for over 45 years.

Ariana Pistorino - Assistant vice provost for undergraduate admissions at the University of San Francisco.

Kazz Regelman, college counselor and founder of GetIntoSchools.com.

Pearl Louise - Performer at the Formerly Incarcerated People's Project and mother of a formerly incarcerated son.

