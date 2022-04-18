Busting the Myth that Ambitious Working Mothers are Bad for Kids / SF Redistricting Chaos / Briones Society
We'll talk to Joe Eskenazi about the drama that has surrounded this year's efforts to redraw San Francisco's supervisor district map.
Then we’ll be in conversation with Lara Bazelon about her new book Ambitious Like a Mother, which explores how women prioritizing their careers can benefit mothers, kids, and society at large.
We’ll hear an interview with Jay Donde of the San Francisco Briones Society about that organization's new vision for the Republican Party in San Francisco.
GUESTS:
Segment A: Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and a columnist for Mission Local
Segment B: Lara Bazelon, professor at University of San Francisco School of Law; author of Ambitious Like A Mother: Why Prioritizing Your Career is Good for Your Kids
Segment C: Jay Donde, co-founder, San Francisco Briones Society
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Chris Nooney and Wendy Holcombe