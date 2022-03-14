New SF School Board Appointments / Companies Call Workers Back to the Office / Documentary Filmmaker Jessica Kingdon

TONIGHT: Now that many Bay Area companies are calling their employees back to the office, we'll discuss how remote work may change the way business is done, and how that might impact San Francisco and other cities.

PLUS: We’ll learn about the three new San Francisco school board members sworn in by Mayor Breed last Friday.

THEN: We’ll hear an interview with filmmaker Jessica Kingdon, whose documentary, Ascension, was nominated for an Academy Award.

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist for Mission Local

Prithwiraj (Raj) Choudhury, Lumry Family Associate Professor in the Technology and Operations Management Department at Harvard Business School

Rodney Fong, President and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce

Host: Grace Won

Produced by: Chris Nooney and Anne Harper

Web Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s how many days a week Bay Area companies want their employees back in the office

San Francisco Chronicle: Mayor Breed wants office workers to return to S.F., but not everyone is on board

Harvard Business Review: Our Work-from-Anywhere Future

Bloomberg: In 10 Years, ‘Remote Work’ Will Simply Be ‘Work’