New SF School Board Appointments / Companies Call Workers Back to the Office / Documentary Filmmaker Jessica Kingdon
TONIGHT: Now that many Bay Area companies are calling their employees back to the office, we'll discuss how remote work may change the way business is done, and how that might impact San Francisco and other cities.
PLUS: We’ll learn about the three new San Francisco school board members sworn in by Mayor Breed last Friday.
THEN: We’ll hear an interview with filmmaker Jessica Kingdon, whose documentary, Ascension, was nominated for an Academy Award.
Guests:
Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist for Mission Local
Prithwiraj (Raj) Choudhury, Lumry Family Associate Professor in the Technology and Operations Management Department at Harvard Business School
Rodney Fong, President and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce
Host: Grace Won
Produced by: Chris Nooney and Anne Harper
Web Resources:
San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s how many days a week Bay Area companies want their employees back in the office
San Francisco Chronicle: Mayor Breed wants office workers to return to S.F., but not everyone is on board
Harvard Business Review: Our Work-from-Anywhere Future
Bloomberg: In 10 Years, ‘Remote Work’ Will Simply Be ‘Work’