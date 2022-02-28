A Bit Bet on Cricket / Tech's Ties to Ukraine / Dan Hoyle's Solo Show

Tonight at 6pm: The game of Cricket will soon have a major league team and a new 50 million dollar stadium in the Bay Area. We’ll sit down with local Cricket leaders to learn how the world’s second most popular sport will enrich our crowded athletic landscape.

Plus, we'll explore the unique connection between Silicon Valley and Ukraine, and we'll speak with playwright and actor Dan Hoyle about his new one-man show "Talk to Your People" at San Francisco's Marsh Theater.

Guests:

Unmukt Chand - Professional cricket player and captain of the Silicon Valley Strikers.

Surej Viswanathan - Chair of the Bay Area Cricket Alliance and USA Cricket Board Member.

Igor Markov - Silicon Valley research scientist and co-founder of non-profit Nova Ukraine.

Dan Hoyle - Playwright and actor, creator of the new one-man show, "Talk to Your People."

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won

Producers: Sydney Bernier, Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney