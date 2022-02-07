California's Historic Reparations Task Force / Local Olympic Athletes / Vegan Hood Chefs

TONIGHT: We'll learn about the Northern California athletes competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing right now.

PLUS: We’ll talk with Kamilah Moore, Chair of California's Reparations Task Force about the groundbreaking work of that group as they determine whether and how California should pay reparations.

AND: We'll hear from the Vegan Hood Chefs about their work serving delicious vegan soul food meals to underserved communities.

Guests:

Elliott Almond, Reporter who has previously worked for the Los Angeles Times, the Seattle Times and the San Jose Mercury News and has covered 13 Summer and Winter Olympics since 1980

Kamilah Moore, Chair of California's Reparations Task Force

Ronnishia Johnson and Rheema Calloway, Vegan Hood Chefs

Hosts: Grace Won, Joseph Pace

Producers: Chris Nooney, Anne Harper

