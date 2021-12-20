San Francisco's State of Emergency/ Author Douglas Abrams on 'The Book of Hope'/ Johnny Funcheap's Holiday Picks

TONIGHT: What is hope, and how do we find it during these challenging times? We'll talk to best-selling author Douglas Abrams about the new book he's co-authored with naturalist Dr. Jane Goodall, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times."

AND: Journalist Tim Redmond of 48hills joins us to break down San Francisco's new approach to public safety.

PLUS: Johnny Funcheap of sf.funcheap.com shares fun and affordable ways to celebrate the holidays in the Bay Area. What are your plans?

Host: Joseph Pace

Producer: Kendra Klang

