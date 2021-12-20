San Francisco's State of Emergency/ Author Douglas Abrams on 'The Book of Hope'/ Johnny Funcheap's Holiday Picks
TONIGHT: What is hope, and how do we find it during these challenging times? We'll talk to best-selling author Douglas Abrams about the new book he's co-authored with naturalist Dr. Jane Goodall, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times."
AND: Journalist Tim Redmond of 48hills joins us to break down San Francisco's new approach to public safety.
PLUS: Johnny Funcheap of sf.funcheap.com shares fun and affordable ways to celebrate the holidays in the Bay Area. What are your plans?
Host: Joseph Pace
Producer: Kendra Klang