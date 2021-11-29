Progressives Ruined SF? / Water Emergency Declaration / Lowell High Documentary
TONIGHT: We sit down with Michael Shellenberger to discuss his provocative new book San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities. Is he right? Email your thoughts now at stateofthebay@kalw.org or post here.
AND: We will hear Filmmaker Debbie Lum discuss her new documentary Try Harder!, about San Francisco’s storied Lowell High School.
AND: We will talk to an analyst from the Public Policy Institute of California to talk about the new water emergency declaration in San Francisco and what it means for you.
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producer: Wendy Holcombe and Anne Harper