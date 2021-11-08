Judge LaDoris Cordell on "Her Honor"/ Remembering Supervisor Wilma Chan/ City Hope SF's Reverend Paul Trudeau

Tonight, we’ll talk to retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell about her new memoir, "Her Honor: My Life on the Bench...What Works, What's Broken, and How to Change It."

Plus, we'll remember the life and career of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan and hear from Reverend Paul Trudeau, co-director of City Hope, an organization providing a trusted gathering place for San Francisco’s marginalized residents.

Guests:

Alice Lai-Bitker, former president, Alameda County Board of Supervisors

Ralph Silber, executive director, Alameda Health Consortium

Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, retired judge, Superior Court of California; author "Her Honor: My Life on the Bench...What Works, What's Broken and How to Change It"

Reverend Paul Trudeau, co-director, City Hope San Francisco

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang and Chris Nooney

