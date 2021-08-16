Authors Dr. Rupa Marya And Raj Patel On "Inflamed;" Newsom Recall Update; Dominique Mouton On "The Lower Bottoms" Podcast

On tonight’s show, we’ll hear from Dr. Rupa Marya of UCSF and Raj Patel of University of Texas at Austin about their new book, Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice.

Plus, we'll get latest on the Newsom recall effort with Jeremy B. White of Politico's California Playbook.

Joseph Pace will also be interviewing Dominique Mouton, writer and creator of "The Lower Bottoms," a new podcast series that tells the story of a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood in West Oakland.

Guests:

Jeremy B. White, journalist, Politico's California Playbook

Dr. Rupa Marya, associate professor of medicine, UCSF; co-author, Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice; lead singer, guitarist, Rupa & the April Fishes

Raj Patel, film-maker; research professor in the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Austin; author of several books, including Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice

Dominique Mouton, writer and creator of "The Lower Bottoms" podcast

Music:

"Stolen Land" and "Yelamu" from Rupa & the April Fishes

